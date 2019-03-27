When the lights go out I see the roguish faces of Jacob Zuma and those behind the darkness writes T Markandan. Photo: @MyANC

OPINION - When the lights go off at night, I fumble and stumble in the dark, but I do not fall off into slumber land. My mind becomes active and I can see clearly the cause of the power crisis gripping the country.

I see the wretched, roguish faces of Jacob Zuma, Lynne Brown, Malusi Gigaba, Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Gavin Watson and all the wormy ANC cadres - feasting ravenously on our public funds.

I see Zuma, surrounded by his four wives and all his children, relaxing in his Nkandla mansion, giggling: “Hee, hee, heee. They forced me out. Now let them suffer in the dark.”

While all the homes in Nkandla are in darkness, Zuma’s mansion shines brightly in the pitch-black darkness of Nkandla. Apparently he has a generator, funded by taxpayers.

Like the rest of us, I fell for the ANC’s guile and deceit. And now I feel stupid and ashamed that I was so gullible. But despite the rolling blackouts, I can see clearly now. The biggest con artist operating in the country is the ANC.

For 25 years, it fooled us into believing that it would deliver us from apartheid. But the reality is that it cannot govern. Another 25 years and we could end up like Zimbabwe.

The masses, too, have opened their eyes and can see what a sham the ANC is. They stood patiently in the cold, rain and sun, in long queues, to vote the ANC into power, only to be left picking at bones.

Let’s hope they keep their eyes open when they go to the polls in May. It would be suicidal to put your faith in the ANC again. It is beyond redemption.

T Markandan Silverglen