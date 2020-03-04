LETTER: In the wake of robberies, business owners should bank smarter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

OPINION - Your front-page articles “Robbers stake out bank branches” (Daily News, February 28) and “Withdrawing cash: cops urge vigilance” (Daily News, February 21), refer. The police on numerous occasions have warned the public not to withdraw large sums of money from the banks and urged them to find safer ways of transacting, such as internet transfers or mobile banking, but it seems this advice is not being heeded. It is no secret that the two of the most prevalent crimes are of victims being followed out of a bank after withdrawals and criminals targeting people withdrawing at ATMs. In the case of bank branches, spotters still operate and communicate a description of the victim to accomplices who wait outside the bank. The risk of injury or death in such crimes is becoming a regular feature rather than a rarity.

In the Solly Manjra Caterers case in Sea Cow Lake, the well-known business owner’s life was at risk.

Considering that we are living in the 21st century and on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where one can do financial transactions in the safety and comfort of one’s home or office, the Hindu Unity Movement (HUM) makes an earnest appeal to businesses, especially small business owners, to do their business transactions online.

In the case of paying wages, employers should deposit their employees’ salaries directly into their bank accounts.

Jayraj Bachu National Leader, Hindu Unity Movement

Daily News

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.









