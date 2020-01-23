Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede leaves the court in Durban yesterday after appearing in connection with her corruption case in this file picture. The letter writer asks if she and former president, Jacob Zuma are birds of a feather. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - While we must acknowledge that former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is, according to the law, innocent until proven guilty, her demeanour outside court leaves much to be desired. She claims she is innocent and is the victim of trumped-up charges brought by her enemies. It’s an excuse often used by political leaders who fail in their duties.

What about accountability, responsibility and morality? Even if she did not have her hand in the cookie jar, as the mayor of the third-largest metro in the country, she had a responsibility to the rate-paying citizens of the municipality, on whom she depended for her income, to ensure that all public funds were used for the good of the people and not for the corrupt and greedy municipal officials and tenderpreneurs.

Did Durban get a clean, unblemished audit from the Auditor-General under Gumede? Did she collude with the orange bag companies, or did she turn a blind eye to the theft of millions of rand of public funds? Didn’t she take an oath of office? Can she look the people in the eye and say “I have kept to my oath of office?”

Oh, yes she can!