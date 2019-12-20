At the EFF’s elective conference, (Julius) Malema said Ramaphosa is captured by white monopoly capital and how they invested R1 billion in his CR17 campaign, where they now expect a R2bn or R3bn return on their investment.
In an interview with Independent Media, (Andile) Mngxitama said Ramaphosa had been given R1bn by white monopoly capital to buy the 2017 ANC elective conference in Nasrec, where Ramaphosa’s backers are now calling upon him to privatise state-owned entities to serve white monopoly capital interests.
It is most amazing how two leaders of opposition parties could share the exact same view point and say the exact same thing in different words.
It must most certainly be true.