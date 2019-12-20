LETTER: It is amazing how the EFF and BLF agree on this Ramaphosa issue









Cyril Ramaphosa OPINION - IN less than two full weeks, the layers are finally coming off as the EFF and BLF have called out Ramaphosa’s fake “New Dawn”. At the EFF’s elective conference, (Julius) Malema said Ramaphosa is captured by white monopoly capital and how they invested R1 billion in his CR17 campaign, where they now expect a R2bn or R3bn return on their investment. In an interview with Independent Media, (Andile) Mngxitama said Ramaphosa had been given R1bn by white monopoly capital to buy the 2017 ANC elective conference in Nasrec, where Ramaphosa’s backers are now calling upon him to privatise state-owned entities to serve white monopoly capital interests. It is most amazing how two leaders of opposition parties could share the exact same view point and say the exact same thing in different words. It must most certainly be true.

After all, the reality is that Eskom is being held to ransom by independent power producers where they are seen as the solution to load shedding when they are not - it is the termination of highly inflated prices of coal contracts to select suppliers.

SAA, too, should have undergone business rescue a decade ago rather than now under the guise that it is the workers who pushed the airline to business rescue.

Indeed, there is a capture in the background at play, much bigger than we may ever imagine, while we are being fooled by the commission of inquiry into state capture in the foreground. A classic case of an ant versus an elephant.

JYOTHI MAHARAJ Merebank

Daily News