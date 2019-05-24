Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE REPORT on the man killed in a truck-looting incident refers. During the Wild West in America, stage coaches carrying cargo and passengers regularly had an armed guard riding alongside the driver as protection against bandits.

Is that the route every truck or tanker will have to resort to protect their products? Who will bear the extra cost besides the consumer?

Must anarchy continue to add to our inflation woes?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made numerous calls to the tourism industry to devise methods to attract foreigners to our country, in order to improve our economy. How will that be possible when the entire universe is well aware of the reckless lawlessness in our country?

Until South Africa stabilises to a reasonable level, the answer is to change the role of our army, navy and air force.

Military personnel are probably languishing in lard, getting killed by boredom, while rifles, tanks, aircraft and submarines corrode.

The heavy military presence in Kashmir, politically right or wrong, does not seem to deter tourists from visiting that unfortunate war-torn territory. A similar story emerges from clearly communist countries that use their military to maintain law and order, like Vietnam, where fear of crime is minimal and therefore tourism thrives.

The mere presence of visible armed soldiers across our country does not necessarily make it an undemocratic one. In fact, the main role of our army is to constantly guard our precious, hard-fought-for democracy, and not only during war. We have never needed the army, navy and air force to show us their faces on every freeway, and in every town, village, city, airport and harbour as we do now.

A demand to the military: Ask not what we, the public and your paymasters, can do for you, but rather what you can do to save this country from anarchy.

Ebrahim Essa Durban

Daily News