OPINION - There are concerns at the manner in which former president Jacob Zuma is being treated. His attorney maintains that he is being vilified and Zuma feels that there is nothing concerning state capture that he has to answer for.

But we must take the first prize in that he is going to present himself at the commission.

Zuma gave us many things, but not state capture, in his view.

He gave us Schabir Shaik and Judge Hillary Squires.

He also made the Guptas famous, with the Waterkloof air force base landing of a group of wedding guests.

He foisted Dudu Myeni on the SAA board as chair; a former school teacher with a brilliant aviation mind. On her watch, SAA hit severe turbulence as regards its profitability. But she helped small disadvantaged businesses fly to great heights on the back of SAA with dodgy contracts to all, according to the state capture commission’s evidence.

Zuma also gave us the 48-hour special Des van Rooyen, the shortest stay as a finance minister in the country’s history.

Zuma might have been very colourful, but he does not know this strange thing called state capture.

We are all hoping that Judge Zondo, the chair at the state capture commission, will explain to him what this is all about. It’s wonderful that Judge Zondo can explain to him in Zulu.

Ubaba needs to know these things in his mother tongue if he finds English a bit too much.

