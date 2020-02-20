EFF leader Julius Malema. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

OPINION - Julius Malema - alias Juju, alias Motormouth - is a man with many names and many faces and who wears many caps . The one cap that remains in place, however, is his spoiler cap. This never comes off. When the history of this great nation is written in the years to come, Malema will be ordained as the man who ripped the country apart with his nonsensical vitriolic utterances, but never had anything to offer. Malema’s claim, at the recent Sona parliamentary sitting - that he had a constitutional right to be there, as a result of his having been elected to do so - is correct.

It’s to be assumed, though, that those who elected the EFF to Parliament did so in the belief that they would enjoy a better life under an EFF government - by having more jobs, better housing, education, less crime, a thriving economy, etc.

Instead they have Mr Spoiler and his gang of misfits, who spend their lives in Parliament disrupting meetings, manipulating parliamentary rules to their benefit, being rude, insolent, obstructive and violent - by throwing water bottles.

The bottom line is that the EFF has nothing to offer - nada, niks, akukho nto, lutho.