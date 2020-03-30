Daily NewsOpinion
A South African soldier enforces the lockdown downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling moments after South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for three weeks in an effort to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
LETTER: Let's all heed the call to flatten the curve

By Dhayalan Moodley Time of article published 1h ago

OPINION - The three-week lockdown has started.

This is a terrifying time for all of us, and it could get much worse. 

All of us need to be responsible to flatten the curve, and reflect global best practice in how we as a nation address the challenge.

If we don’t heed this call, we could be worst affected by the virus. 

The positive response and precautionary measures most people are taking place so far are remarkable. Most of us have accepted the restrictions placed on our lives, and understand the gravity of the situation. 

The buzz term on everybody’s lips is “Wash your hands”. We as a community have to take extra precautionary measures for the elders in our community, as some of them have low immune systems.

We have to unite as we enter this critical juncture. We are literally fighting for our lives.  

A special thank you must go to all healthcare workers - nurses, doctors, paramedics - and many others who are on the front line of fighting the pandemic. Let us contain this deadly wave in whichever way we can help. 

I hope and pray that all Daily News readers and their families will stay safe and healthy during this difficult time.

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

Daily News

