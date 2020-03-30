LETTER: Let's all heed the call to flatten the curve

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

OPINION - The three-week lockdown has started. This is a terrifying time for all of us, and it could get much worse. All of us need to be responsible to flatten the curve, and reflect global best practice in how we as a nation address the challenge. If we don’t heed this call, we could be worst affected by the virus. The positive response and precautionary measures most people are taking place so far are remarkable. Most of us have accepted the restrictions placed on our lives, and understand the gravity of the situation.

The buzz term on everybody’s lips is “Wash your hands”. We as a community have to take extra precautionary measures for the elders in our community, as some of them have low immune systems.

We have to unite as we enter this critical juncture. We are literally fighting for our lives.

A special thank you must go to all healthcare workers - nurses, doctors, paramedics - and many others who are on the front line of fighting the pandemic. Let us contain this deadly wave in whichever way we can help.

I hope and pray that all Daily News readers and their families will stay safe and healthy during this difficult time.

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

Daily News

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or [email protected]All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.



