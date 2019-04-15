President Cyril Ramaphosa at the George Botha Hall in Kleinskool in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Photo: ANA/Raahil Sain

OPINION - The numerous letters from readers who have criticised Terry Lloyd’s and my decision to support President Cyril Ramaphosa is a healthy debate. It allows for insults and point-scoring. It also airs whether people like us delude ourselves by writing in support of President Ramaphosa as he cleans up the ANC, or parts of it, and the state, or parts of it.

If it is not President Ramaphosa, then what is the alternative?

The DA? Definitely not. They could not hold the country together, and a weakened ANC is ripe for the EFF reinfection.

Yes, the DA is relatively clean, but it is moribund. Leader Mmusi Maimane is not in charge of the party because the DA is just as divided as the ANC.

Yes, I agree the ANC is corrupt, fragmented and petty.

But there are decent people in the party - people like Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is doing a fantastic job in cleaning up the corruption in state-owned enterprises - who actually have control in the ANC.

President Ramaphosa has been in office for just over a year and a large majority of South Africans are happy and highly impressed at the way he is governing the country.

Whether we like it or not, President Ramaphosa is our thin blue line, our last line of defence against a national collapse.

I believe that all right-thinking South Africans should give President Ramaphosa a chance. We should do it for the sake of our children and grandchildren. We owe it to them.

On May 8, I will be voting for the ANC.

Steven Murray Durban

Daily News