LETTER: Life in the time of Covid-19 - It's now the time to make love, not war

OPINION - The coronavirus lockdown could have some surprise and unintended consequences. Obesity is already a serious worldwide problem. The coronavirus lockdown could make it worse. Idle and bored to death in their homes, people would be tempted to binge on alcohol, food and snacks, and put on excessive weight, causing more health problems for themselves. While the drop in crime is welcome news, this is not a good time for women to be confined to their homes with their violent husbands and partners. The lockdown has seen a sharp increase in gender-based violence. According to some sources, there were 87000 GBV reports since the start of the lockdown. That’s an alarming number. Men are taking out their frustration on their wives and partners. An increase in alcohol and drug abuse could make it a lot worse for poor, defenceless women.

On the other hand, the lockdown could also be a good time to reignite the embers of love.

With the nights getting colder, what better place to be than in the bed, to curl up in each other’s loving arms and make love?

Without the stress of the daily pressure of work, couples would be more relaxed and find time to get intimate again, like the old times. While the virus has killed thousands, this could be more than offset by a spike in pregnancies and result in a worldwide baby boom.

T Markandan Kloof

Daily News

