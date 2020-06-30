LETTER: Liverpool’s sweet revenge lifts coronavirus gloom
Fans all across the world celebrated. In Liverpool, fans were so overjoyed that they forgot all about the physical-distancing rules and gathered in their hundreds, celebrating late into the night.
They had waited 30 long years for this moment, made all the sweeter amid the frustration of the coronavirus lockdown.
Though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klop was expecting it, he was overwhelmed by the victory and broke down in tears.
With seven games to go, Liverpool were runaway leaders. Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea guaranteed that no other team in the English Premier League could steal the trophy from them. It was the one trophy that had eluded them for so long. Last year they lost agonisingly, pipped at the post by Manchester City by just one point. But this year they made sure they would not suffer another heartbreak. It was sweet revenge.
The Liverpool win comes at an opportune moment. It gives the fans something to cheer about amid the coronavirus gloom.
