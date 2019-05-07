An array of election posters from various political parties on poles in Pretoria. Picture: AP African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - The ANC has at its helm the most arrogant, self-righteous and entitled fat cats who daily show South Africans the middle finger. South Africans are paying the most for fuel since democracy. Durban residents are without electricity and water from the April storms, living without services they have paid for. There have been calls to have certain fuel levies removed. The Energy Department cannot accurately say where these levies are going to. How can these conscience-less leaders allow the fuel price to increase monthly? The poor can barely afford transport to work anymore, and go to bed hungry to use their money for fuel.

The ANC Gogta MEC should have declared a state of emergency in Durban after the April storm. Save for walkabouts, photo sessions and a press conference, her department has done nothing for Durban residents.

What intervention has the premier initiated?

Did Cyril Ramaphosa call on the multibillion-rand companies he sits on the boards of to provide relief?

The Mayor of Misery loves seeing her picture in the eThekwini media more than serving Durban residents. After arrogantly permitting salary increases for MK Vets, she continues to show both employees and citizens the middle finger by doing nothing to curb the crippling strike that has rendered the city lifeless.

There are no water and waste services in Durban; there is a semi-operational electricity service. The city should be under administration. Why is the arrogant ANC keeping this woman in her position in view of all this? It is to save face for the elections? While citizens perish without water and suffocate in the stench of uncollected refuse, this woman is on the ANC campaign trail opening up bakeries and handing out freebies to NPOs aligned to ANC branches via the Grant-in-Aid office.

I have yet to meet people who serve at the highest position in any organisation with so much pride, who do not care and rest believing that people will vote for the ANC as they always do. Do not vote because of race. Vote for who can get the job done. Look beyond skin colour.

Thando Dlomo Durban

Daily News