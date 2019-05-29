Mayor Zandile Gumede.

OPINION - ANC eThekwini chairperson and mayor Zandile Gumede was charged with fraud and corruption, and, along with co-accused executive committee member Mondli Mthembu, released on R50 000 bail. Gumede’s ambition to become mayor began with orchestrated attempts to sway ANC branch support in her favour in the run-up to the eThekwini regional conference. She selected a few “comrades” in her faction and they set about “capturing” branches. Almost all were rewarded with positions in the leadership, including in the executive committee as councillors, or as senior officials within the municipality.

The regional conference in question was the most highly contested ANC election in the country. It took over a year and several attempts before Gumede emerged as chairperson. The conference that elected her was a farce and was boycotted by the majority of branches. This election outcome was supported by certain factions in the provincial and national leadership of the ANC, who in turn enjoyed benefits from her patronage as mayor.

Gumede was instrumental in relegating the once-powerful kingmaker ANC region to a shadow of its former self. Membership numbers have dwindled and she continues her purge within the ANC and municipality of those who did not support her.

The ANC has lost considerable votes in eThekwini, and this will continue unless its leadership acts. The morale of members is at an all-time low, and those who remain do so because they have financial interests. Gumede ensured that those branch members who supported her are employed in the city. Many receive a stipend as Expanded Public Works Programme workers.

The survival of the ANC in eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal depends on how its leadership responds to its weakest link, Gumede. I can only speculate that the delay in suspending them is based on fear. It’s for this reason that we will have to wait for the courts, not the ANC, to determine her fate.

V Reddy Morningside

Daily News