LETTER: Mr President please include Durban's private bus owners in stimulus package

OPINION - To the Honourable Minister of Transport Mr Fikile Mbalula and the Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magadzi From the unsubsidised bus operators in Durban, Chatsworth, Phoenix, Newlands,Reservoir Hills and surrounding areas. These operators combined provide approximately 275 buses for the transportation of the underprivileged. Citizens of the areas mentioned above and their income is solely reliant on the fares that are charged. These operators have never had the benefit of any subsidies for the services that they have provided Over a number of years when public transport was first introduced in the country.

The Alice Street bus rank in Durban during the Covid-19 Lockdown. Picture Pravesh Bachoo





Naturally the current lockdown has placed an enormous strain on the financial resources of these operators

Who were forced to suspend their services.

These operators were hopeful that the lockdown will be lifted on the 17 April 2020 allowing them to re-commence

Their operations. However the extension has and will cause further financial hardship to almost all of them and

Recovery will be extremely difficult.

Unlike the taxi industry, these operators contribute to our fiscus and have also played an enormous role in the economy

Of our country by providing transportation services to thousands of employees on a daily basis.

Given the economic impact on these operators, our clients hereby humbly appeal to your department for financial assistance

To mitigate the predictament that they are faced with,

Will you kindly consider our clients’ circumstances and advise us of all that your department will require from our clients to

Process the financial assistance that they are desperate for.

We await your favourable response at your very earliest.

Ajit Severaj

Litigations Department

Stamford Hill

