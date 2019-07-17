The eThekwini Municipality, like many other corruption-ridden municipalities throughout South Africa, is reflective of the gross betrayal, by the ANC, of an entire nation, argues the letter writer. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

OPINION - The eThekwini Municipality, like many other corruption-ridden municipalities throughout South Africa, is reflective of the gross betrayal, by the ANC, of an entire nation. The eThekwini Municipality is a crying shame of degradation and political debauchery, manifested with sycophants and lechers, whose scant regard for true and proper governance betrays any idealism that was once touted.

Scandal upon scandal, misgovernance upon misgovernance, and political treachery upon political treachery, the hapless citizens have to continuously endure the shamelessness of a once Struggle movement-turned-political party, as it repeatedly engages in damage control for the miscreants it employs rather than ensuring real governance.

The ANC of yore is a distant memory that was steeped in valour, determination and resilience, against a heinous system of oppression.

What is frightening is that we still have citizens who repeatedly entertain and support the conduct of their so-called comrades.

The eThekwini Municipality and all those who run it are a patent disgrace to all things good. The embattled mayor Zandile Gumede is reflective of this great rot. The pathetic and disgraceful scenes that emerged, as her alleged supporters defiled our city centre without a whimper of rebellion against such behaviour from her, depicts what is really in store for the citizens.

eThekwini must be reined in, with decisive and radical action, with the maximum effect against those who plague it with their avarice. They must be removed post haste - the kid glove reprisals can no longer be tolerated.

Those who rape our municipality of its resources and functionality must be booted out immediately, and without recompense, and must be subjected to justice.

The citizens are prejudiced and hamstrung by a patronising bureaucracy, simply to keep thugs on the payroll, who pay short shrift to the concept of accountable governance.

Narendh Ganesh Durban North

Daily News