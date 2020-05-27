LETTER: Politicians a thorn in the side of this Covid-19 crisis

OPINION - THE POLITICIANS are failing South Africa on the corona crisis. Stay at home and starve or go to work and get sick. Are these the only choices we have? South Africans have made heroic sacrifices during the national lockdown, yet it will all be for nothing because the government has failed to take the necessary measures to contain the epidemic. People’s patience is at an end. It is vital that accurate and detailed statistics be made available as to who is getting infected, where and how. This information will allow the maximisation of the effectiveness of the lockdown, and the minimisation of inconvenience to the public. It will also allow people to take additional measures to protect their safety. People need to get back to work, but decisions concerning safety in the workplace must be the responsibility of the workers only, as experience in South Africa and other countries has shown that the bosses only care about profits.

If your health is being endangered, go on strike.

If you feel sick, do not go to work. Boycott businesses that don’t maintain adequate safety. There needs to be more support for the poorest section of the population as well as the elimination of stupid and unnecessary regulations such as the ban on cigarette sales.

