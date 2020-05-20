LETTER: President Ramaphosa who seems fatigued has fallen short of expectations

OPINION - PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation was a damp squib!

Pardon me for my disappointment and that of millions of our fellow citizens, but we had all waited in great anticipation for the many changes that would be announced. Short on details, the address was full of innuendo. The only nugget is that we are going to level 3 on May 30.

Ramaphosa seems to be suffering from severe fatigue. His indecisiveness was the theme throughout his address. Mr President, the citizens are crying out for decisiveness, not waffling rhetoric. We need more immediate direction and less waffle!

The people are starving and the workers are getting restless. The president seems to be held hostage by his Cabinet ministers, the majority of whose performances leave much to be desired, and they seem to hold all the aces.

If you were not clear on the points of your address, you should have postponed it. Your predecessor, who was a bumbling fool, was more decisive when it came to firing ministers than you are. You are surrounded by a bunch of incompetents in your Cabinet and they tend to make you look foolish.