THIS was the sight that greeted voters queueing at Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth, Durban, yesterday. Piles of uncollected rubbish stretched for about 40m along the streets causing a foul smell. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - The municipal workers had a legitimate reason to strike as they felt they were being unfairly treated in respect of salary increments. How can one justify a salary hike for the MK veterans from R9000 to R20000 a month? This was the catalyst that resulted in the SA Municipal Workers’ Union members going on a two-week long strike.

In this time refuse was not collected and left to rot. This led to an infestation of maggots and a foul smell in some residential areas.

This also caused unhygienic conditions and our constitutional right to clean air was compromised. Many residents are now asking if the diligent ratepayers will be given a rebate of two weeks’ garbage collection fees in their next municipal bill because there was no related service delivery during the period of the strike.

Furthermore, the rule of no work, no pay should prevail.

The money that the municipality has saved in salaries needs to filtered down to the ratepayers. In June ratepayers must pay half of the rates they are normally billed for.

Even after the strike is over, the garbage that spilt out of the black plastic bags is left strewn all over the pavement and road. No attempt was made to to clear the dirt from the packets that were torn apart by dogs and those that had burst open.

Let’s hope a management plan is in place to clean up the mess and get our verges and roads looking neat, as before.

Mayor Zandile Gumede and her management must not repeat these salary mistakes again. One sector of the labour force must not be marginalised at the expense of another. A sincere, transparent and inclusive salary increment process must be the norm. This will enhance confidence among all social partners while also promoting labour peace.

