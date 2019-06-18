Informal housing in Reservoir Hills has ratepayers mad. Four years ago there were about 600 informal dwellings on Quarry Road West. Now there are more than 1500 shacks and it is expanding by the day in Reservoir Hills argues the writer. Picture: Leon Lestrade.

OPINION - I AGREE with Ahmed Seedat in “We’re to blame for woes besetting ward” (Daily News, June 4) that we as ratepayers are largely to blame for the problems besetting our ward because we foolishly believed that the DA would honour their election promises and thus voted for the party in large numbers. But we were duped. Reservoir Hills was once considered the jewel of Durban. Today it resembles a shack land. Just about every day new shacks pop up like mushrooms.

Four years ago there were about 600 informal dwellings on Quarry Road West. Now there are more than 1500 shacks and it is expanding by the day.

Shacks have now encroached on to the M19 and along the off-ramp leading into Reservoir Hills and Quarry Road West. It is posing a serious danger to motorists and the informal settlers because of the possibility of vehicles crashing into the shacks.

Taking into consideration this situation, it seems our two DA councillors have a problem with their eyesight.

They pass the area just about every day and have done absolutely nothing to get the authorities and the council’s land invasion unit to demolish these illegal structures.

The ratepayers regard our councillors as a conduit to the municipality when issues arise which are under the purview of council. Failure to assist is an indictment of our councillors.

Also of great concern is the lack of a vigorous campaign by the ratepayers associations and NGOs in the ward in highlighting and exposing the building of illegal shacks and the negative impact it is having on the value of properties.

It is time the Reservoir Hills and Clare Estate ratepayers’ associations started to hold our two DA councillors accountable and get them to do the job that they are paid handsomely by ratepayers for.

Daily News