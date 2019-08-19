Zandile Gumede African News Agency (ANA) Archives

OPINION - At last sanity has prevailed as regards our former mayor. The former first citizen courted many controversies during her tenure.

Service delivery to our citizens must not be allowed to fail.

There is a huge reservoir of multi-talented human capital employed by the city council; decent, honest, hard working employees who want to do their work diligently. It’s the interfering politicians with their varied agendas who stymie progress.

A climate of fear and a culture of impunity took over since the installation of Zandile Gumede.

The court case against her will undoubtedly expand these issues in greater detail.

However, her removal is a win for the citizens.

When a council cannot provide the most basic of services, then it has a problem. Here one refers to the removal of refuse and reading of meters for electricity and water.

These are basic things the council failed to do.

Pensioners and the poor keep facing huge utility bills based on estimates.

The use of the emergency Section 22 of the municipal finance regulations to provide emergency services has also been compromised.

One can be certain the RET forum won’t be happy with Gumede’s departure.

RET was nothing more than an excuse to divert resources to the connected few.

Maybe it was the right time for a clean sweep.

Getting rid of a poorly performing ANC contingent must be praised.

The city has become one big dirt bin and it’s time for the long overdue clean-up.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News