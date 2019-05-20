After reading about the proposal for sex lessons for modern Grade4s, I was left pondering how we as a society have got to this point argues the writer. Picture: AFP

OPINION - After reading about the proposal for sex lessons for modern Grade4s, I was left pondering how we as a society have got to this point. What has necessitated this move, which affects all children?

Is this aimed at all schools, private or public?

Is this optional or compulsory?

These topics were once the domain of the family. Have parents abdicated their role?

Why has the department found it necessary to introduce a subject like “life orientation”?

Are life skills examined like all the others, and added to the child’s list of achievements? Can a child fail the subject? If the child fails the subject, what does that mean?

What qualifies a teacher to teach the subject? Who monitors the sensitivity surrounding these topics? Can a teacher refuse to teach the topics? Who monitors the monitor?

Have children become so aware at this early age, that it has become necessary to do this? Is there anybody out there who can give us examples of their experience with this?

What role do social media play in children’s formation and development in these areas? Is that not where most of the problem lies? How aware are parents of what their children are watching? How do they monitor this? Where are the boundaries?

Are parents listening to concerns teachers may have around their children’s behaviour?

Is this not an extra burden placed on teachers’ shoulders?

Are churches playing their role and introducing this, with parents/guardians, who have or should have a vested interest in how the child learns in this area?

Where is God in all of this? Has life orientation replaced prayer and the role that God plays in our children’s lives?

Will this put an end to rampant fornication, teenage pregnancies, abortions, sexually transmitted diseases, abuse, etc?

Are the realities so stark and so alarming that we have to resort to this as a remedy?

I firmly believe that more harm than good can come from this stance.

Beverley A. Wood Durban

Daily News