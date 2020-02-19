They repeatedly defied the Speaker's numerous calls for order, even forcing her to suspend the joint sitting.
The EFF wanted the Speaker to ask former apartheid leader FW de Klerk, who, it must be admitted, was stupid and insensitive to publicly deny that apartheid was a crime against humanity, to leave the House.
When the Speaker refused, they turned their wrath on Pravin Gordhan, unfairly blaming the Public Enterprises Minister for the crises at Eskom, SAA and other SOEs.
The unceremonious opening of Parliament exposes two fundamental weaknesses in the ANC leadership.