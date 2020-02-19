However, it should to be apparent that this is not sustainable.
We need extensive dialogue around a long-term plan for sustainable tertiary education financing. It’s understood that the government and universities have their own financial obligations, which must take some precedence.
However, an investment in our human capital is likely to reap far more dividends for our society going forward, instead of having to contend with the cost of inaction.
A comprehensive re-examination of the funding model for tertiary education should take into account the needs of students in poorer households, the increase in demand for tertiary education, and the country’s current and long-term economic challenges. This new model needs to enhance access to and expand higher education.