LETTER: 'South Africans, especially the privileged, have become spoilt brats with a sense of entitlement'

OPINION - I refer to the letters “Save economy; end draconian lockdown” and “Smokers let down in the cruellest way” (Daily News, May 11) and the comments made on “Trending” (Daily News, May 12). It seems that post-1994, many South Africans, especially the privileged, have become spoilt brats with a sense of entitlement. As the world continues to deal with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa’s infection count is growing at an alarming pace and the figure will grow as more get tested. There are also concerns over the rapid increase in infection numbers, particularly in the Western Cape, with 50% of SA’s cases. Amid this crisis President Cyril Ramaphosa and other spheres of government have demonstrated leadership that should be supported and applauded. It is therefore of great concern to note that many South Africans, instead of observing the lockdown protocols, are demanding the government allow the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, not essentials but luxuries by any standard.

It is also disturbing and worrying that DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, instead of putting aside his political differences and working with the government for the sake of the country, is grandstanding and playing politics. He has called on the government to abandon the lockdown and focus on the economy - meaning that the DA considers protecting the economy to be more important than saving peoples’ lives.

We are not out of the woods yet; the pandemic is still to peak. Medical experts are putting the expected rise to be around September.

Opening the economy now will be an own-goal of disastrous proportions. The whole country cannot suffer because the DA is intent on chasing money.

The coronavirus is a deadly disease that needs all of us to pull together. Let’s adhere to all the instructions the government asks of us in our quest to defeat this demon.

I am a smoker and love and enjoy my daily drink, but I have learnt to do without them for my own safety and that of my family. Their well-being is more important to me than a cigarette and a daily sundowner.

Sanjay Singh Queensburgh

Daily News