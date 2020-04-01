LETTER: Stay home. Silent, ruthless predator lies in wait for us outside

Beloved fellow South Africans.

A ruthless predator is stalking us.

An elusive foe, a professional killer that has no respect for human life.

It lurks in crowded places, waiting for the opportunity to unleash its fangs on the unsuspecting.

It kills the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the powerful and the weak. It is mankind’s worst enemy.

Our only defence is to stay at home, beyond its lethal reach.

By venturing into crowded places, we are inviting death into our lives. We owe it to our children, our grandchildren and the next generation not to become victims of this faceless, insidious grim reaper.

Our nation is in immense peril.

An unseen enemy has declared war on us. It lurks everywhere, waiting to pounce on us with lightning speed.

Like jaws from the deep, it will devour us in one snatch.

It's footsteps cannot be heard. It’s a ruthless predator, measuring 1-5 micrometres in size and is 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. Safeguard your family and your nation by remaining indoors. Our homes are our safest havens.

Exercise clinical hygiene by washing your hands regularly, maintaining a safe distance from others and leave the safety zone of your homes only if it is absolutely vital. With courage, fortitude and respect for the rules and regulations as promulgated by our government, we will defeat and banish Covid-19 from our shores.

Our prayers and strict adherence to the law will enable us to emerge victorious. Stay at home. It is your solemn duty to protect our nation during this undeclared war.

FAROUK ARAIE Benoni

Daily News