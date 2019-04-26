The writer takes exception to people calling Paul Pogba as a “show-boating French International” arguing that he is a prodigious talent for all to see.(PICTURE: Martin Rickett, PA via AP)

I had not realised when I subscribed to the Daily News how much enjoyment I would get out of your newspaper. The new format is impressive and, together with an eloquent array of journalists’ articles, it is an enjoyable afternoon read. I particularly enjoy the standard of letters to your newspaper. You seem to have a handful of wannabe journalists. They seem to enjoy provoking a certain amount of discomfort (on a regular basis), and your correspondent T Markandan is no exception. Some advice:

If you correspond on a particular topic, make sure you’ve researched your facts (one article wasn’t and an apology had to be issued). It also helps if you have practical knowledge of your subject.

Your letter “Manchester United in grips of false dawn” (April 18) is particularly misinformed and comes from the pen of an armchair supporter with little practical knowledge of the wonderful game.

If you do not approach a game against Barcelona with confidence, then you are wasting your time. They will tear you apart.

If by describing Paul Pogba as a “show-boating French International”, Markandan is trying to derive some perverse sort of entertainment, Pogba is paid (very handsomely) to entertain and supporters either love him or hate him, but his prodigious talent is there for all to see.

United did not go to Barcelona with a swagger, but a healthy respect for a class opponent who dished out a harsh lesson in scoring goals.

To write from the comfort of your laptop about a game you clearly know nothing about is insulting supporters and genuine fans of the game. Be careful, Markandan, write on subjects you know and have researched, rather than drivel.

N Slee Warner Beach

