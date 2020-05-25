LETTER: Stop complaining and vote with your feet, DStv subscribers

OPINION - It is with some disbelief that I see the constant train of letters and BackChats complaining about the service being provided by DStv.

Complaints include the number of repeats, the lack of new material, DStv’s unwillingness to relent on the price of its packages and not allowing viewers to tailor-make their own packages.

People have complained that DStv often cites the cost of rights to broadcast sport as one of the reasons for the prices of the packages, and that there being little or no sport to show during the lockdown, they were entitled to a reduction in premiums.

These complaints are not new. DStv subscribers have moaned about the same issues for years, if not decades, but faithfully maintain their subscriptions year after year.

I realised years ago that DStv would simply continue to milk its subscribers for as long as they were willing to pay its prices, until streaming services eventually forced it to close, and they made the switch. If you are willing to sacrifice live sport, you can invest in a decent data contract and perhaps subscribe to multiple streaming services and still save on the cost of a top DStv package. All the latest movies, series and documentaries are available at a much cheaper cost.