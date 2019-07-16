We have high taxes on sugary drinks in order to curb obesity, but why not lower the cost of fruit and vegetable juices instead argues the letter writer. Picture MarketingWeek.com

OPINION - We have high taxes on sugary drinks in order to curb obesity, but why not lower the cost of fruit and vegetable juices instead? On average, the cost of natural juices is double or even triple the cost of sugary drinks.

As a result, eating healthily is considered to be too expensive, especially for low-income families.

In order to rectify this problem, wouldn’t it be better to sell locally made natural juices?

South Africa has an abundance of fruit, hence the production of local juices should not be as costly in comparison to the amount of money spent on imported, unhealthy beverages.

Another point of concern is the level of promotion done in efforts to make sugary drinks more popular. Have you noticed that there are more brands of sugary beverages than natural juices?

The results of these actions have affected South Africans tremendously, as Type 2 diabetes mellitus is one of the most common biochemical disorders we encounter among all age groups.

With Type 2 diabetes, glucose, which is found in these sugary drinks, is used by the body to secrete insulin, which, unfortunately, cannot be used later for cell respiration.

In addition to this, excess glucose in the body is stored as glycogen, which in turn leads to obesity.

Luckily, this disorder can be reversed with a healthy lifestyle.

Although we are responsible for our health and the health of our children, we need to feel that our political leaders are doing everything they can to ensure that the general public is in top-notch health.

After all, aren’t we their main priority?

Nilofar Dawood Durban

Daily News