LETTER: Taxi industry is the least deserving of help during Covid-19 pandemic

Why should it receive any assistance from the government, when so many other industries are being left to their own devices - or to be bankrupted as will certainly happen to many?

This is not an industry known for its magnanimity or for going about its business in a lawful, peaceful manner.

Rather, it is known for causing mayhem, death and destruction through speeding, use of unroadworthy vehicles, overloading and wars over routes.

On the other hand, my daughter’s salon - which operates without any of these negatives - is still closed and with no sign of any assistance for her and her employees in this period.

This is a business which operates strictly by appointment, and in which a high premium is placed on hygiene in the normal course of events. It can operate safely under Covid-19 protocols, but the government will not allow it to do so.

No assistance should be given to the taxi industry, which is operating, albeit at reduced capacity, which opportunity is not being afforded to salons and related industries.

G VAN WYK Durban

Daily News

