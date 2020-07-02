LETTER: Taxpayers deserve answers about looting

OPINION - The Daily News reports on the revelations at the state capture hearings are astounding and give some indication of why the country is in the financial situation it finds itself in and the extent of the corruption which prevailed during the Zuma presidency years.

Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe says he tried to address questionable deals worth billions by asking the ANC and Parliament to intervene, but neither did anything about it.

Both organisations must be summoned to explain to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo why they did not lift a finger to prevent taxpayers’ money from being looted with such impunity when they were presented with what appears to be compelling evidence of such activity.

The trail of money paid by Prasa must be followed to see if indeed any funds ended up in ANC bank accounts, which would explain why the ANC’s Top 6 sat on their hands and did nothing.

They must come forth and explain why the country should still have any faith in them.