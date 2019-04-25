An elderly Sri Lankan woman cries sitting next to the grave of her family member who died in Easter Sunday church explosion in Katuwapitiya village in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Sri Lanka's president has asked for the resignations of the defense secretary and national police chief, a dramatic internal shake-up after security forces shrugged off intelligence reports warning of possible attacks before Easter bombings that killed over 350 people, the president's office said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

OPINION - The attacks in Sri Lanka are heartbreaking and an outpouring of support is what should be expected as the shock of senseless violence begins to sink in. Of course, people are experiencing fear, sorrow and anger, but not one of these is an excuse to express hatred toward another person for their religious background.

However, when reading comments on news articles and social media posts, I still notice an extension of the terror itself. People from different faith groups uttering anti-Muslim words and using Islam as a synonym for terrorism is uneducated, disappointing and racist.

What many fail to realise is that Islam is a faith based on many of the same ideals as Christianity. Neither faith is based on violence, condones terrorism or desires a world without peace.

Muslims are just as much the victims of these acts as any other religion, country or group. Followers of Islam are subject to the same fear anyone felt upon hearing news of the of terror attacks. Hatred of a faith or stereotyping a culture as inherently bad is carrying that initial horror further. These horrific acts should bring us closer together and call for more understanding and action in preventing future violence.

There are 7.7 billion people living on this planet. The two largest religious groups are Christianity and Islam, making up more than half of the total population. So, before we accept the stereotypes perpetrated by the uneducated, remember that the goal of terrorism is to make you hateful out of fear.

E Peek Glenwood

