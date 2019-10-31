Though the Rugby World Cup final won’t be fought with guns and cannons, it will be a fierce, war-like contest, fought not only with brawn and muscle, but skill and tactics.
While the English will go for the jugular and try to maul their prey, the Springboks will hope to give them the slip and spring to victory.
Many of us who were never rugby fans will be watching the final on Saturday, hoping the Springboks will outrun England and lift the Webb Ellis trophy again. Like the soccer World Cup in 2010, the Rugby World Cup has - hopefully - united black and white against the old foe.
If it can be done in sport, why not in other fields of human activity, like crime, justice and politics?