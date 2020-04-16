LETTER: The good, the bad and the ugly of South Africa's coronavirus leadership

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

OPINION - IN TIMES of great need, situational leadership is demanded of a country’s leaders. During World War 11, Sir Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt were fine examples of such leadership. One is grateful that the country is led by President Cyril Ramaphosa during this Covid-19 epidemic. He is our beacon of hope in these terrible times. Kudos to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for being on point about the pandemic messaging.

Had former president Jacob Zuma and the de facto rulers, the Guptas, been in power, the Oppenheimers and Anton Rupert would not have come to the party, lending a hand with funding.

Reflecting on the performance of the rest of the Cabinet who come to the Covid-19 briefings, some leave a lot to be desired.

Fikile “Mbaks“ Mbalula conducts himself as if he is taking part in an Idols song contest and not as Minister of Transport.

Lindiwe “Ginger” Zulu, who wears a camouflage uniform to the meetings, copies that alleged fraudster Carl Niehaus. Minister Zulu was an ardent defender of Zuma, and maybe she still hankers for the past.

This is not the time for ministerial razzmatazz or showmanship. Covid-19 is a serious challenge. Some come across as having no idea how to communicate with the public.

With R2.4 million per annum salaries, one expects our ministers to be on point with their message to the public during this pandemic.

The ministers who give a stellar communication performance are Lindiwe Sisulu, Ebrahim Patel, Naledi Pandor, Ronald Lamola and Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The less said about flamboyant "skiet en donder" Police Minister Bheki Cele the better.

The man just doesn’t know the law as well as he believes he does, and his pronouncements are bad in law.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News