It’s a curse that’s man made and every time there’s load shedding people blame the government. And quite rightly so.
Eskom is a state-owned enterprise that has been exposed as being one of the most mismanaged entities in the country.
We heard how billions were lost through poor decisions and corrupt dealings. All of these point to the fact that those in power had no clue what they were doing.
It’s laughable that Eskom posts a surplus in its last financial report when just last year it was in the red for about R50 billion. It continues to exist because of bailouts from government.