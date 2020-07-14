LETTER: The Lungi Ngidi furore proves that whites don't get why black lives matter

OPINION - Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi must continue to espouse his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, no matter how unpalatable a view it is to a white minority. It’s good he has spoken out, whether CSA supports his view or not. He shouldn’t be muzzled simply because it upsets people like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar. The views of Symcox and Dippenaar are least credible at this time in the world. No white has a consummate right to talk about BLM because they don’t understand black people’s struggles.

It is beyond the psyche of most white people to understand the evils of racism.

I would urge Symcox and Dippenaar to read Basil de Oliveira’s autobiography. It is a telling tale of the National Party’s heart-wrenching racism.

The Nationalists did not care about black lives and that is why we live in this racial mess.

Espousing white privilege, the party was enthusiastically supported by the majority of white South Africans, while a fearless few spoke out against the evils of apartheid.

BLM has become an international movement, present around the world much to the dismay of Donald Trump and his sycophants.

Sports writer Mark Keohane is right when he says, “BLM is about acknowledging equality and accepting that a black life is in no way inferior to a white life”.

So whether Ngidi wants to take a knee or raise a black-gloved hand before play, let it be.

Whether his teammates want to join or not is up to their individual conscience.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News

