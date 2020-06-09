LETTER: This virus is deadly and it is too early for places of worship to open

I believe it is too much of a risk to open religious institutions. The virus is still prevalent and the infection is likely to spike, bearing in mind that a significant number of devotees are elders and are at a higher risk.

The virus is deadly and will maximise any opportunity to wreak its havoc.

Despite the best practices adopted in hospitals, we are still seeing high levels of infection at such institutions. If medical facilities cannot contain the virus, we must know that physical distancing and hand sanitising in places of worship is unlikely to present a significant deterrent to the virus.

A task team, comprising religious elders and members of the health sector, should provide guidance beyond the regulations to ensure the safety of our worshippers and mitigate the spread of the virus.

My humble appeal is to consider delaying the opening of religious places and for people to pray at home.

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

