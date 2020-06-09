Daily NewsOpinion
A hundred faithful sit while minding social distancing, listening to Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez celebrate Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the first Mass held in English at the site since the re-opening of churches, in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Los Angeles had suspended public Mass on March 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the Mass is limited to 100 people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LETTER: This virus is deadly and it is too early for places of worship to open

By Dhayalan Moodley Time of article published 1h ago

OPINION - THE reopening of places of worship has opened a debate among worshippers. 

I believe it is too much of a risk to open religious institutions. The virus is still prevalent and the infection is likely to spike, bearing in mind that a significant number of devotees are elders and are at a higher risk.

The virus is deadly and will maximise any opportunity to wreak its havoc.

Despite the best practices adopted in hospitals, we are still seeing high levels of infection at such institutions. If medical facilities cannot contain the virus, we must know that physical distancing and hand sanitising in places of worship is unlikely to present a significant deterrent to the virus.

A task team, comprising religious elders and members of the health sector, should provide guidance beyond the regulations to ensure the safety of our worshippers and mitigate the spread of the virus.

My humble appeal is to consider delaying the opening of religious places and for people to pray at home.

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

