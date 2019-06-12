A teacher at a high school in Hammarsdale, just outside of Durban, has laid a charge of assault against a 20-year-old pupil after a video of the pupil attacking him with his fists on the school grounds went viral on social media. Picture: Screengrab

OPINION - CASES of aggression and violence among pupils within and outside schools should be checked and curbed by the authorities. Learner brawls and fracas are quite common in secondary schools.

Fights and brawls involving schoolchildren should be handled and monitored by the police.

There are many schoolchildren who have violent and aggressive tendencies. These are the misfits who do not have any academic inclination, but are there because of the automatic promotion. They are a nuisance in school and are disruptive in class. We need to be strict in enforcing the anti-violence code among pupils. Severe punishment should be meted out to pupils who slap, hit, punch or kick other pupils.

Pupils should report to teachers whenever they are provoked or bullied. The Education Department has to set strict guidelines to handle disciplinary problems, such as fighting and bullying.

Advice, counselling and warnings are the normal procedures to deal with learner violence. Repeated and serious aggressive offenders should be expelled from the school.

Pupils involved in fights should be expelled. They should be sent to special schools for rehabilitation.

If this is not done, they will grow up to be juvenile delinquents, vandals and thugs.

Parents of bullies should be held responsible and made accountable for the actions of their children.

Teachers and parents should also play their role as guardians and protect children from bullies in school.

Many children will not tell their teachers or parents that they are being bullied or harassed by fellow pupils. The onus is on parents and teachers to check on and supervise children closely.

Iqbal Randeree Pietermaritzburg

