OPINION - The ANC government appears to be very relaxed when dealing with the crime situation in our country. Our true enemy is rampant crime. Daily, we read in newspapers, we see on television and hear on radio of muggings, rapes, murders, hijackings, cash-in-transit heists and a long list of other criminal activities, throughout the country.

Ours is indeed a very sick society.

It is also beyond doubt that the police are unable to contain the situation effectively.

It is the duty of every government in the world to provide an efficient and competent security service to its nation, but our government has miserably failed us in this instance.

Each time an influential person or their spouse is raped or murdered, all the government offers is sympathy to the family and the perpetrators remain at large.

If the minister of police cannot deal effectively with the crime situation in our country, surely he should be replaced?

Let someone else, who may have the knowledge and ability to fight crime with greater zeal and determination, take his place.

He or she should not be chosen based on the colour of their skin and being a comrade, but on merit.

How many more must die before the government takes real action? Pussyfooting won’t solve the crime issue. It is time for action and the time is now.

Whether you live in Soweto or Orlando, Durban or uMlazi, Cape Town or Umtata, you are no longer safe. It is time to fight fire with fire.

ISMAIL M. MOOLLA Umzinto

