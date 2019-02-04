FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. A launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by Presley is among the highlights of 2018’s Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/File)

OPINION - Your Lifestyle article of January 30, “21st century songs hit a sad note”, refers. Clearly, musical patterns and lyrics reflect the ambience of the times during which these songs were composed: Elvis Presley, in the late 50s, provided an antidote against the Cold War, possible domination by Russia and enforced world communism. “King Creole” was probably a pseudonym for the contemporary president of America, as the then Messiah. The star-spangled flag of the United States proudly provided some hope of a big brother on the side of justice and fair play. JFK, John Wayne and Roy Rogers all promised to save the world in case of any Red invasion.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Britain gave birth to an equally formidable group, The Beatles, who offered the youth a unifying, peaceful bond. “We love you, yeah, yeah, yeah” presented some hope. There was nothing too hard to decipher when listening to a typical British factory worker: “It’s a hard day’s night..!”

Music and lyrics in India also truly reflected the times. Pre-independence there were mostly gloomy, sad movies with lyrics that deeply touched the heart, with timeless music composed by maestros including Anmol Ghadi. This period also featured thinly disguised anti-colonial songs, including from the film Kismat.

Post-independence gave way to relatively happier times. The British were gone, but poverty remained. However, film producers encouraged hope for the future. Indian music, of late has lost its original flavour.

Most Western and Indian music provides no hope for the future. And that must be the saddest sonnet of the lot.

Ebrahim Essa

Durban

Daily News