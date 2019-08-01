Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

OPINION - As a country we have huge problems, like unemployment, crime and corruption. We also struggle with race relations and the public protector - and we have Julius Malema to contend with.

But spare a thought for the once mighty British Empire, once the world’s biggest coloniser.

The biggest joker of all has become the UK prime minister! The UK has now been reduced to a wimp.

The world is full of buffoons who attained leadership positions by accident or by design after being voted in by a bunch of fanatical supporters.

Think of Richard Nixon, who thoroughly disgraced his office - they called him Tricky Dicky.

More recently Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump and now Boris Johnson.

All are men who hold views that can best be described as thoroughly unsavoury and disgraceful. Misogyny, hate speech, racial epithets and plain buffoonery have become their traits.

Trump is the most disgraceful of all as an absolute all-time buffoon.

Johnson is in good company as he will have Trump at his side.

Trump tops all as a man who is plainly not fit for leadership, but continues to keep his seat. Even the Russian investigation cannot prise him from the highest office in the US.

Johnson’s so-called triumph of getting the “yes” vote for Brexit has come back to bite him.

He is cocksure he will get the deal through by October 31 to take the UK out of the EU, but this may prove to be his undoing.

Mouthing platitudes is one thing, but getting things done is another.

We live in interesting times.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News