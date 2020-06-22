LETTER: Unscrupulous criminals are using religion to manipulate the flock

OPINION - I share the sentiments expressed by Jayraj Bachu, national leader of the Hindu Unity Movement, in his letter headed “Other’s beliefs must not be demeaned” (Daily News, June 18). Those who practise any form of religion should reflect on how religion has been used and misused over the years. Far too many desperate congregants have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous criminals disguised as men and women of God. Many of these congregants are poor and believe that the church is their salvation. They will do anything their pastors and bishops or spiritual healers tell them to do.

A number of them have been made to drink petrol and eat snakes, have been sprayed with insect killer, and have allowed cars to be driven over their bodies, all in the name of the Lord.

As if the manipulation is not enough, many more dig deep into their already empty pockets to contribute to the church’s coffers - often to ensure that whoever started the church lives a comfortable and expensive lifestyle. But above all, what is really worrying is that over the years, leaders from many reputable churches have remained silent while fraud and theft are committed in their name.

Dhanpal Naidoo Durban

Daily News

