The writer argues that ratepayers of Reservoir Hills and Clare Estate are largely to blame for their predicament in the ward that has seen a mushrooming of informal settlements and scenes of service delivery protests. Picture: Leon Lestrade.

OPINION - With reference to the letter from Jayraj Bachu, “Housing situation not being alleviated” (Daily News, May 21), I believe the ratepayers of Reservoir Hills and Clare Estate are largely to blame for their predicament in our ward. Prior to the 2016 local government elections, in order to appease the black electorate, the DA parachuted a shack dweller, who had done nothing of note in the ward, as a candidate.

Although ratepayers were unhappy that a greenhorn from an informal settlement was standing as a candidate, they still voted in large numbers for the DA.

We are now living with the consequences of our decision.

Land invasions and the influx of informal settlers, with their attendant social problems, are major problems in our ward.

Reservoir Hills has one of the largest informal settlements in the eThekwini region.

A public representative is supposed to be a vehicle for change, but this is not happening. And it seems our ratepayers’ associations and NGOs are reluctant to hold our two DA councillors accountable with regard to the provisions of services to the residents in our ward.

The eThekwini Municipality is involved in one of the biggest housing projects in the country, where it is building houses at Cornubia, north of Durban.

It is time our two DA councillors earned their keep and started making arrangements with the housing department to relocate the shack dwellers from Reservoir Hills and Clare Estate to Cornubia.

It is also time the Reservoir Hills and Clare Estate ratepayers’ associations played their oversight roles to make our councillors do their job and ensure that all the shack dwellers in Ward 23 are allocated homes in Cornubia, as promised by the eThekwini Municipality’s housing department.

Ahmed Seedat Reservoir Hills

Daily News