President Ramaphosa, our knight in shining armour, will slay the fiery dragon (state capture and corruption) and lead us into a new dawn argues the letter writer. Picture: Reuters

OPINION - The letters from DA caucus leader Nicole Graham “Hope for SA rests with DA alone” (Daily News, March 25) and Jason Naidoo “Ramaphosa is just another ANC crony” (Daily News, March 26) cannot go unchallenged. Considering that Graham betrayed her own party by leaking sensitive party information to unauthorised sources, I feel nauseous to be lectured by her about accountability, corruption and clean governance.

It is undisputed that nepotism is rife in the DA. In the eThekwini Municipality, where Graham is caucus leader, many DA councillors are related in some way.

She states that the country needs a strong opposition that can become a new government, and that hope rests with the DA. In the eThekwini council, where the DA is the official opposition, the party’s performance is nothing much to shout about. In fact, it is pathetic.

Graham has warned that the ANC and EFF’s cosy relationship will be a disaster for South Africa. Yet she sees nothing wrong with the EFF’s marriage of convenience with the DA in Johannesburg and Pretoria, and the DA’s intention to form a coalition government with Julius Malema. So why should I vote for the official opposition, knowing that a vote for the DA will be a vote for the EFF?

Naidoo needs to be taught a lesson in good manners. To be branded a sick person because of my decision to vote for the ANC is an insult. Does he believe that the millions of South Africans who will be voting for the ANC on May 8 are all sick and deranged?

This is an important election. If the ANC loses significant support, those in the ruling party opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clampdown on state capture and corruption could be emboldened.

It is therefore imperative that all right-thinking South Africans, for the future of our children and grand-children, rally behind our president.

President Ramaphosa, our knight in shining armour, together with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Shamila Batohi, who heads the NPA, will slay the fiery dragon (state capture and corruption) and lead us into a new dawn (good governance, improving the economy, creating new jobs, houses, a crime-free society).

The alternative is too ghastly to contemplate.

Terry Lloyd Durban North

Daily News