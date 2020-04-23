LETTER: We must seek the truth in flood of coronavirus information

OPINION - One Of the mind-boggling effects of this Covid-19 pandemic has been the flood of information on social media from so-called experts. Via social media I've received an assortment of voice clips and messages promoting herd immunity and about the “wrong” decision to close places of worship such as the mosques due to the lockdown. Each day, like during Hajj where ordinary pilgrims become scholars, keyboard denigrators or armchair troopers swamp social media with all kinds of coronavirus information. Reading these to and fro social media messages reminds me of the late Moulana Yunus Patel, a very wise, balanced, knowledgeable man and a scholar who had vision, saying “common sense is not common anymore”. With all the uncertainties around Covid-19, it's very scary that some people still believe non-experts and trust whatever they read or hear on social media.

It's so catastrophic that in spite of prophetic guidance on what to do during a plague, and available scientific information, some of my brothers and sisters in faith cannot use this knowledge to guide their behaviour, thinking and expressions.

Like with everything in life, both herd immunity and the lockdown have advantages and disadvantages. But even if we just delay the infection rate through time, it's still good as it will give health-care providers space to prepare.

Embrace the given prescription, as saving lives matters more than anything else.

MOHAMED SAEED Pietermaritzburg

