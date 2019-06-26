a video circulated on social media shows a pupil facing off with a teacher at a Hammarsdale school earlier this month

OPINION - The government has banned corporal punishment in schools after frequent cases of teachers being taken to court for child abuse. At present, the children within our school system are very disruptive, and teachers simply giving orders to behave has little to no effect in the classroom.

Teachers and guidance counsellors seem to be overwhelmed dealing with these disruptive students, and students continue to misbehave without repercussions.

I would like to know what alternative the Education Department has in place of corporal punishment to reprimand students who are constantly misbehaving and getting away scot-free.

Teachers are under tremendous stress trying to cope with and abide by the rules set in place by the department. Is it expected that they should just accept the disruptive and disrespectful behaviour of students in the classroom?

The department should collaborate with the administration in schools to implement a system where students who are constantly disruptive or disrespectful are placed in a special programme to help with their behavioural challenges, or do community service to learn how to interact with others.

Teachers are dedicated to what they do. But they have very little power in the classroom, and parents seem to have no control over their children, either. Students who misbehave should be punished, but instead the issue is pushed aside.

We cannot have a system in which teachers are punished by allowing them to accept the disrespect they face daily in the classroom, and the students do as they please. If action is not taken to provide teachers with an alternative to corporal punishment, this will result in a society filled with undisciplined and reckless people.

Daily News