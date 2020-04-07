LETTER: What will we really learn from Covid-19?

OPINION - Many people have analysed the devastation wrought thus far by the pandemic and project that the world, post Covid-19, would be “different”.

How different? For instance: Would there be a genuine, significant, endless, committed mission to make certain that every person on earth enjoys a simple but proper home, with a flush toilet, hot and cold running water, and some minimum space to breathe easily?

Would there be an international conference, attended by representatives of every country, to destroy all armaments and research for aggression purposes, wasteful outer space programmes, and every other expense that has done nothing to assist in this pain and sorrow?

Will there be a a united move by every nation to review their population control and make it illegal to have any child beyond what the country can sustain?

Will there be some concerted, serious programme to build lots and lots of simple hospitals, clinics and research centres with simple but effective equipment to handle basic diseases and injuries, instead of wasting billions on temples, mosques, churches and sky-scrapers as lifeless status symbols?