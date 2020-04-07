LETTER: What will we really learn from Covid-19?
How different? For instance: Would there be a genuine, significant, endless, committed mission to make certain that every person on earth enjoys a simple but proper home, with a flush toilet, hot and cold running water, and some minimum space to breathe easily?
Would there be an international conference, attended by representatives of every country, to destroy all armaments and research for aggression purposes, wasteful outer space programmes, and every other expense that has done nothing to assist in this pain and sorrow?
Will there be a a united move by every nation to review their population control and make it illegal to have any child beyond what the country can sustain?
Will there be some concerted, serious programme to build lots and lots of simple hospitals, clinics and research centres with simple but effective equipment to handle basic diseases and injuries, instead of wasting billions on temples, mosques, churches and sky-scrapers as lifeless status symbols?
Will there be severe and swift punishment for any person or institution that imposes unreasonable profit on any item, luxury or basic?
If all of the above, and lots more changes, are not implemented immediately if and when this never-before-experienced scourge is hopefully over, let’s get ready for the next one when natural mutation leads to perhaps, god forbid, Covid- 21, at which point we undergo a similar nightmarish experience as the present, but resignedly, declare “We have got to make some serious changes after this is over.”
Ebrahim Essa Durban
DAILY NEWS