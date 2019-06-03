Catzavelos’ controversial video on a Greek beach went viral. Picture: African News Agency

OPINION - Your story “Hate speech case to test courts” (Daily News, May 29), concerning whether South African courts will hear the Adam Catzavelos hate speech case, there is what lawyers refer to as “the continental theory”, which is employed mainly or exclusively in civil law of contracts. I believe that our courts will have jurisdiction.

Let’s assume that an offer to buy my house is made in London, and I accept that offer in Durban.

One theory says that if it is accepted in South Africa, then South Africa has jurisdiction.

The competing theory concerns where the offer was made, namely in London, where acceptance of the offer is heard.

In the case of Catzavelos, he uttered the k-word in Greece, but it was heard in South Africa, and therefore South Africa has jurisdiction.

The outcome, I say, will be precedent-setting.

Our civil and criminal law are not cast in stone and our courts permit judgments from foreign jurisprudence, which is permissible in terms of our Constitution.

Twenty years into the 21st century, changes in technology pose stark challenges to our legal and constitutional values. This case is critical to drag our jurisprudence into the 21st century.

The one glaring violation is that it can be argued that Catzavelos stands accused of trenches upon the right to, inter alia, human dignity, which is what that utterance impacts on.

We have a vibrant and robust judiciary and I’ve no qualms predicting that this case will probably have to go through the hoops all the way to the Constitutional Court as well.

Our laws of evidence are fully compliant with international norms and so is our basic law.

I’m looking forward to the outcome. Let’s leave issues such as jurisdiction as well as innocence and guilt to our judiciary.

