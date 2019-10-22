LETTER: Why doesn't the city lay charges against 'business mafia'?









A controversial business forum is behind the disruption and shutting down of the construction of an N2 Wild Coast bridge project in the Eastern Cape in this file picutre. Picture Simphiwe Mbokazi OPINION - The eThekwini Municipality servicing the city of Durban is under siege by the business mafia who are slowly but surely capturing the city, its leadership, politicians and officials (“Business forum storms eThekwini council offices”, C Ndaliso, October 17, and “Subcontractors vandalise eThekwini water building in protest”, Z Dawood, October 18). It is these ruthless thugs who use violence, threats and intimidation to obtain work and tenders from the city, who are now also seeking other things like the city’s assets for a steal. When these thug entrepreneurs do not get what they want, they storm council and city offices where they hold officials to ransom until they give in to their demands. There is nothing the city is doing about this, nor its security personnel, nor Metro Police nor security management. The city chooses not to open any charge or case with the SAPS nor call them to the scene.

The city, its leadership and politicians are bitterly scared of these thugs and the supposed power in their hands.

Could there be a third hand to all of this? Could it be a political mechanism?

When is enough going to be enough?

How many more dirty audits, theft and dodgy dealings at the hands of these filthy business thugs?

This is not how a business is supposed to run.

Entrepreneurs and business are supposed to operate with the highest levels of trust, honesty, ethics and integrity, not on victimisation, threats, intimidation, blackmail, making demands and stealing work and contracts.

I always believed I am a citizen of the eThekwini Municipality, but now I live here with shame of the highest order as a citizen of the Business Forum Municipality.

Thando Dlomo Umlazi

