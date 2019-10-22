It is these ruthless thugs who use violence, threats and intimidation to obtain work and tenders from the city, who are now also seeking other things like the city’s assets for a steal.
When these thug entrepreneurs do not get what they want, they storm council and city offices where they hold officials to ransom until they give in to their demands.
There is nothing the city is doing about this, nor its security personnel, nor Metro Police nor security management.
The city chooses not to open any charge or case with the SAPS nor call them to the scene.