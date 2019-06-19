Vodacom Bulls vs Emirates Lions at Loftus Versveld - Bulls won 53-27. Bulls players celebrate with their fans after the game. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

OPINION - I am truly fed up with South African rugby. Last year, in the game between Western Province Stormers and Cell C Sharks (my home team), the Stormers had nothing to gain by beating the Sharks.

And the Sharks had everything to lose.

Because the wretched Stormers beat us, we were forced into an away quarter-final which we lost to the Crusaders.

Had we beaten the Stormers, we would have had a home quarter-final with a better chance of winning.

This past Saturday, the Blue Bulls had a match against last year’s second team in the Super Rugby - the Lions.

This year, the Bulls were already in the quarter-finals and so had nothing to gain by beating the Lions. The Lions stood to lose spectacularly.

Had the Lions beaten the Bulls or come within seven points of them, they would also have been in the quarter-finals.

But because the Bulls played so hard, they knocked the Lions right out of Super Rugby. So the only winners were the Chiefs, who now have a Super Rugby slot. I would have thought that blood was thicker than water and that South African teams would be kind to each other.

Then Nick Mallett and Breyton Paulse made some horrible remarks about the Sharks and Stormers game.

Thankfully it was left to Odwa Ndungane, an ex-Sharks player, to say the Sharks played well.

If my beloved Sharks had played like that in Argentina, then just maybe we might have beaten the international team Las Pumas, masquerading as the Jaguares. Grrrr.

Daily News