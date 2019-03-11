.Photograph; Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

OPINION - Looting the public purse is not a unique South African experience. It’s an art mastered by the “civilised” world, institutionalised into systems reinforced by social engineering via their instruments of control, relegating the masses into bondage and entrapment. The plundering of our hard-won gains under a hijacked ANC is a painful lesson worsened by the fact that it are “our people” who betrayed us .

As we close this ugly chapter in our fledgling democracy, we search for guidance in the manuals of our founding fathers, the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of the ANC.

Moving on, the ruling party has a fairly principled and consistent foreign policy that protects our national assets from foreign domination. The world is undergoing challenging times with assets under the control of Western governments being weaponised as instruments of domination and control. A current example is Venezuela, where attempts are being made to forcefully remove an elected government. On the Palestinian question, the ANC remains committed to UNSC resolution 242, calling on Israel to give up occupied land for peace.

We understand the restlessness of a nation in questioning the pace of progress. However, this needs to be read in the context of historical facts: the ANC inherited an empty fiscus on becoming the government and faced an almost impossible challenge in redressing the urgent needs of the dispossessed masses. Remarkably, against all odds the ANC has largely delivered on its promises in terms of providing housing, electricity, health care and water, building schools and providing grants.

Under a Ramaphosa-led government we see hope in a marked shift towards good governance and accountability. Unlike the rest of the world, South Africans pride themselves in having a vibrant and free press. Our impeccable human rights record and independent judiciary serve as a beacon to the world. A vote for an ANC-led government will ensure the continued deliverance of promises for a better life to the masses and avoiding an implosion into ungovernability.

Daily News



